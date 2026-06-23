Muslim Board Plans Nationwide Movement Against Mosque Ddemolitions, Marginalisation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday decided to launch a nationwide movement against “social and political marginalisation of Muslims and the demolition of mosques and madrasas”.

The Executive Committee of the Board constituted an Action Committee to coordinate with democracy-loving and peace-loving sections of society for the movement to highlight the “promotion of hatred and hostility, the damage to communal harmony, attacks on the life. property, honour and dignity of Muslims”, said a statement.

A meeting presided over by Board President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani noted that the “forced implementation of the UCC is contrary to the religious freedom guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India”.

The Executive Committee also expressed concern over the “ongoing legislative efforts in BJP-ruled states in the name of the Uniform Civil Code”.

The meeting noted that after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, preparations are now under way for the implementation of the UCC in Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra as well, said the statement.

The Executive Committee resolved that just as the Board has challenged the Uttarakhand Government’s UCC law in the Nainital High Court, it will also pursue legal action against similar laws in other states, said the statement.

The Committee said that attempts to make Vande Mataram compulsory are contrary to Article 25 of the Constitution.

The Board clarified that if the Central Government takes any such step whereby Vande Mataram is made compulsory for all citizens or school students through Parliament, the Board will approach courts against it.

The Executive Committee welcomed the interim order of the Calcutta High Court staying the West Bengal government’s directive requiring the singing of Vande Mataram in schools and madrasas.

It said that the contents of Vande Mataram are contrary to the Muslim belief in Tawhid (the oneness of God), therefore, it is not permissible in Islamic law.

The Board appealed to Muslims not to compromise on their faith and beliefs in the name of tolerance or patriotism.

The Executive Committee decided that a comprehensive document would be prepared and published on the deteriorating condition of the Muslim community, communal tension, and violations of fundamental rights to awaken the conscience of the country’s aware, justice-loving, and democratically minded sections of society.