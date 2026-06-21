Indian Hospital Told Muslim Patient, “Terrorist Have Arrived”

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A controversy has erupted after a young Muslim man said he was humiliated and called a “terrorist” at a private hospital in Modasa, Gujarat.

According to reports, the incident took place at Dr Vinay Gandhi Hospital while the paperwork for a Muslim patient was being processed. The young man, identified as Suthar Moin, alleged that a medical store employee saw his name, exclaimed loudly, and said, “The terrorists have arrived.”

The comment left the patient shocked and deeply hurt. What should have been a routine medical visit, he said, turned into an experience of embarrassment and discrimination.

Seeking redress, Moin reportedly approached the hospital’s chief, Dr. Vinay Gandhi. However, he alleges that instead of taking the matter seriously or initiating action against the employee, his complaint was dismissed with contempt.

According to Moin, the doctor responded, “Call whomever you want, even the media; I have no problem with that.”

The response has angered many, who are questioning why a complaint involving a religiously offensive remark was not immediately investigated. Residents and social activists said that places meant to provide care and comfort should be free from prejudice and discrimination.

The incident has since drawn attention on social media, where users have called for a fair inquiry. Many have argued that nobody should have to face insults or stereotyping because of their name, religion, or identity while seeking medical treatment.

Condemning the incident, one user wondered on X how someone could be branded a “terrorist” merely because of his name, asking who had given people “the courage” to display such prejudice even in healthcare settings and calling it a violation of constitutional values.

“The terrorist has arrived,” call whoever you need to call, call the media, call the administration! The question is, on whose orders is all this happening? Who has given them this much courage? Just by looking at the name, he was called a terrorist, the doctor refused to treat him—hatred even in healthcare services?” the user wrote.

Demanding accountability, several social media users urged the authorities to examine the matter thoroughly and ensure that all patients are treated with dignity and respect.