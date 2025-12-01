Iranian X users: Assassination will not halt Iranians' science, it will multiply it

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian users on X, marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Majid Shahriari, the Iranian nuclear scientist, stressed that the scientific progress of Iranians will not be erased through assassination.

Martyr Majid Shahriari was one of Iran’s nuclear scientists, widely regarded as a symbol of the country’s scientific strength and the advancement of its high-level research technologies. On 29 November 2010, he was assassinated in a terrorist operation carried out by the intelligence services of the Israeli regime.

Iranian users on X described the assassination of Majid Shahriari as the beginning of a continued path for Iran’s nuclear scientists.

In this context, a user named Maryam Teimouri wrote: “He fought for Iran’s future and worked for the scientific security of Iranians.”

Zeinab also wrote: “Shahriari was a man of action, and that is what made his name historic.”

Farzaneh said: “Martyrdom is not the end of the road for our scientists, because their path continues.”

Salimi, in a post, stressed: “In my view, Dr. Shahriari’s most beautiful legacy is his students—those who continue the same path today. This means Shahriari is still alive.”

A user named Alireza wrote: “Martyr Shahriari was the technical pillar of projects that today underpin Iran’s energy security.”

Another Iranian user on X, Mohammad, believes: “A large part of the new generation of energy physicists in Iran are students of Shahriari’s school. The enemy assassinated one man — but dozens of specialists rose in his place. Assassination does not halt Iranian science; it multiplies it.”

Artam also wrote: “The assassination of Majid Shahriari was a sign of his strength, not the end of his path.”

Salar said: “Shahriari’s assassination was the result of fear over Iran’s growth; the enemy realized that Iran’s future lies in these minds.”

Shabnam noted: “Martyr Shahriari became the teacher of a generation that today drives the main arteries of the nuclear industry. The legacy he built was not in equipment, but in people.”

Helma wrote: “True heroes aren’t found in movies, but in anonymous laboratories. Salute to Martyr Majid Shahriari, a star that never faded.”

Also, a user named Reza said: “Martyr Shahriari showed that science can be not only a path to tomorrow, but also a pillar of a nation’s independence and strength. His martyrdom was a message to the world that this land will never retreat from the path of progress and self-sufficiency.”



