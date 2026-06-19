Hurr ibn Yazid; a manifestation of the boundless Husseini mercy and guidance

The story of Hurr ibn Yazid al-Riyahi stands as one of the most brilliant examples of a blessed end in the school of Ashura. It is narrated that as he was marching toward Karbala to confront Imam Hussain (AS), a divine call gave him the glad tidings of Paradise. Hurr said in astonishment: "I am going to fight the son of Fatimah (SA), how can I be among the inhabitants of Paradise?" However, his nobility of character, insight, and timely return to the truth ultimately registered his name among the eternal companions of Sayyid al-Shuhada (AS). This demonstrated that the sphere of grace and guidance of Imam Hussain (AS) extends to the very last moments of a person's life.