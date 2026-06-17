Video: Great Lesson of Karbala; Imam Hussain (AS) Was Never Initiator of War

AhlulBayt News Agency: One of the most important teachings of the Ashura movement is the commitment of Imam Hussain (AS) to divine ethics and logic in confronting the enemy. From the very first days of his presence in Karbala until the moment the battle began on Ashura, Sayyed al-Shuhada (AS) never initiated war. Even in the face of the massive army of Umar ibn Sa'd, he chose the path of dialogue, guidance, and admonition. The Imam (AS) considered himself a guide for humanity and made every effort until the very last moment to keep the door of return and repentance open for his enemies, so that the proof would be completed for all, and truth and falsehood would be clearly distinguished from one another.