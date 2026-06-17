Gaza Hospitals Report Five New Martyrs as Rescue Efforts Hampered by Ongoing Attacks

ABNA24 - Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded the arrival of five new martyrs and eight injuries over the past 24 hours, according to the daily statistical report issued by the Ministry of Health, amid the ongoing Israeli assault.

The ministry stressed in its statement on Tuesday that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them due to field restrictions and difficulties in movement, raising fears that the actual death toll may be higher.

Cumulative data since the ceasefire announcement on October 10 last year shows a total of 997 martyrs and 3,152 injuries, in addition to 784 bodies recovered from under the rubble, reflecting the continuing impact of widespread destruction left by Israel’s military attacks.

Meanwhile, the overall death toll since the start of the assault on October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,008 martyrs while 173,260 others were injured, underscoring the immense human cost borne by Gaza’s civilian population, amid ongoing challenges facing the health sector and its ability to meet escalating needs.





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