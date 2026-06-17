Two Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Drone Strike as Ceasefire Violations Persist

ABNA24 - Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli drone strike in central Gaza as ceasefire violations continued.

Local sources reported that an Israeli drone targeted an area near Al-Nouri Tower, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing two people.

Israeli forces also continued ceasefire violations across the Gaza Strip through gunfire, artillery shelling, and demolition operations.

Residents reported heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, accompanied by artillery shelling and low-flying drones. Israeli forces also fired smoke grenades and live ammunition near Salah al-Din Road at the Bani Suheila roundabout east of the city.

In Gaza City, Israeli helicopters flew at low altitude over both the eastern and western parts of the city, heightening tensions among residents.

Furthermore, Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward areas surrounding the Wadi Gaza bridge north of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, though no injuries were reported.

On Monday, five Palestinians, including a woman and two children, were killed in separate Israeli attacks in central Gaza, according to local sources.

Israeli forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement through airstrikes, artillery attacks on areas sheltering displaced civilians, demolition operations inside the so-called “Yellow Line”, and ongoing restrictions on the movement of goods, humanitarian aid, and travel.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 last year has risen to 998, with 3,152 injured and 784 bodies recovered from previously inaccessible areas.

The overall death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,009 killed along with 173,260 wounded, according to Palestinian health authorities.



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