Lebanon Health Ministry: Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Rises to 3,798

ABNA24 - The death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 3,798 killed and 11,781 wounded, according to figures released Monday by Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from continuing Israeli strikes has reached 3,798 fatalities and 11,781 injuries, as attacks continue to target multiple areas across the country, particularly southern Lebanon.

The latest figures come amid renewed escalation in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces have continued carrying out airstrikes and attacks on residential and civilian areas since early morning, causing additional casualties and damage.

In the latest incident, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that a man and his wife were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit and destroyed their home in the town of Al-Ghassaniyeh in southern Lebanon.

Border areas in southern Lebanon have witnessed months of sustained military escalation, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as widespread destruction of infrastructure, homes, and agricultural property.

The attacks have continued despite a US-Iran memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, raising questions about prospects for maintaining calm and preventing further escalation in the region.



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