ABNA24 - Britain’s Court of Appeal has upheld the government’s ban on the heroic activist group Palestine Action under draconian terror legislation, in yet another shameless display of Western collusion with the Israeli regime.

The ruling, delivered Monday, overturned a February High Court decision that had declared the ban under the Terrorism Act 2000 unlawful and disproportionate.

Chief Justice Sue Carr claimed Palestine Action’s actions went beyond non-violent direct action, asserting that the proscription “struck a fair balance.”

Lawyers for Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood had argued that concerns over curtailed freedom of expression were “overstated.”

Carr echoed this, insisting it was a “fundamental mistake” to ignore the group’s alleged promotion of “unlawful violence amounting to terrorism,” even while admitting the ban was “highly controversial” and enjoyed broad support from otherwise law-abiding citizens.

This verdict comes amid widespread outrage and a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the proscription imposed in July 2025.

It offers little comfort to a British government increasingly exposed for its complicity in Israeli crimes.

Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, vowed to fight on. “We will take this all the way to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights to overturn one of the most extreme attacks on free speech and the right to protest in modern British history.”

Amnesty International slammed the decision as “deeply disappointing,” calling the terrorist designation “a grave misuse of counter-terrorism powers with serious consequences for human rights.”

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries, leading the Lift the Ban campaign, expressed shock: “It appears the courts have been instrumentalized to suppress opposition to genocide, when they should be doing the precise opposite. We will continue to protest against this Government’s embarrassing attempts to cover up its crimes with mafia-state intimidation tactics.”

Activists insist that Britain cannot simply invoke sweeping counter-terrorism powers to silence critics of Israeli atrocities.

Over 3,000 arrests linked to support for Palestine Action have already been made since the ban.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk previously condemned the UK’s disproportionate use of these laws against pro-Palestinian voices, labeling it a direct threat to freedoms of expression and assembly.

This ruling lays bare the hypocrisy of the British establishment. It shields Israeli war criminals and their arms suppliers while branding peaceful citizens as terrorists for daring to disrupt the machinery of genocide.

Activists say true terrorism is the Zionist regime’s daily slaughter of Palestinians, not the courageous resistance aimed at halting the flow of weapons.

Britain persists in exporting arms and equipment, including F-35 fighter jet components, to Israel despite its own supposed suspension in September 2024.



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