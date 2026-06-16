Lebanon’s Shia Council VP Welcomes Iran‑US MoU, Urges Beirut to Strengthen Ties With Tehran

ABNA24 - The vice president of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shia Council has welcomed the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, calling on Lebanese government to imrove ties with Iran.

While thanking Iran for its "steadfast position against the Zionist regime's war of aggression against Lebanon," Sheikh Ali al-Khatib said Tehran had long insisted that any agreement with the United States must result in cessation of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Press tV reported.

He stated that Iran has adhered to its promises and obligations towards Lebanon, emphasizing that the US government is now expected to fulfill its obligations, and oblige the Tel Aviv regime to stop its attacks and vile actions against Lebanon.

Sheikh Khatib hailed the Iran-US deal as an achievement for the Iranian nation, expressing gratitude to all countries that played a role in its conclusion.

He hoped that the memorandum of understanding could help strengthen stability in West Asia region and across the globe.

Sheikh Khatib also called on the Lebanese government to review its positions, and improve its relations with Iran in light of the recent developments.

The vice president of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shia Council expressed hope that the deal between Tehran and Washington will lead to the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from southern Lebanon, return of local population to their residences, start of the reconstruction process, and release of Lebanese prisoners being kept in Israeli detention centers.

On Monday evening, Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) made between Tehran and Washington earlier in the day Monday will bring an end to warfare on all fronts, including in Lebanon.



The SNSC secretariat declared that, guided by the late Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the instructions of the current Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the steadfast support of the Iranian people, and the relentless efforts of the nation's armed forces, the Islamic Republic has concluded a phase of challenging and intensive talks.



“The text of the memorandum concerning the end-of-war discussions (Islamabad talks) between Iran and the United States was finalized on the evening of June 15, with the consent of the Supreme National Security Council,” the statement indicated.



“It was agreed that all military actions and warfare on various fronts, including Lebanon, cease immediately and permanently. Moreover, the naval blockade against Iran will also be ended completely and without delay. ”



Additionally, the SNSC secretariat mentioned that the MoU is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday, June 19.



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