Book on brave women in early Islam published in English

ABNA24 - The English translation of Fatima Daulati’s novel “I Will Return” has been released on the international publishing market by Lantern Publications.

Titled “Voices of the Veiled Age: The Forgotten Chronicles of Zubayda Bint Ja'far,” the book has been translated into English by Sara Brown, Mehr reported.

The work, which was previously published in Persian by Ketab Jamkaran Publications, introduces the steadfast women who shaped Islamic history to a global audience through a narrative and historical approach. In the book, the author seeks to present a realistic portrayal of the role and bravery of women in early Islam.

At the height of the Abbasid Empire, when Baghdad stood as the center of power and learning, Zubayda bint Ja'far lived at the heart of the empire as the wife of Caliph Harun al-Rashid and a witness to its moral contradictions. From within the palace, she saw both the splendor of rule and the cost at which it was sustained.

When an elderly woman named Hababeh arrives bearing memory rather than wealth, Zubayda is drawn into a lineage of stories rarely granted space in the historical record. Through these accounts emerge women whose faith endured under persecution: Umm Ayman, who stood beside the Prophet, Sumayya, the first martyr of Islam, and others who defended the Household of the Prophet and safeguarded the Imams when power sought to erase them.

These narratives reveal a consistent truth: women often bound to unjust men or violent systems retained moral independence through unwavering loyalty to the true guides of Islam: the Prophets and Imams. Their courage was not accidental but born of proximity to truth and an instinctive need to protect it.

Grounded in authentic Islamic tradition and written with historical discipline, “Voices of the Veiled Age” restores to view the women whose fidelity preserved guidance itself, offering a compelling meditation on faith, conscience and the quiet courage that shapes history long after empires fall.

Alongside the book’s engaging content, the author’s smooth writing style adds to its value. Fatima Daulati is a committed writer whose main focus is religious and historical fiction, and she has previously published successful works such as “The Fortieth Night,” “On the Lap of the Moon,” and “Sajjad”.

Lantern Publications produces beautifully crafted books that preserve, articulate, and inspire engagement with the rich intellectual and moral tradition of Shia Islam.

It was founded on a simple but urgent conviction: that meaningful books shape meaningful lives. In an age of noise and distraction, the publications brings out works that endure, illuminate, and reconnect readers to truth, purpose, and intellectual depth.

Lantern Publications is dedicated to producing high-quality Islamic literature, with a particular focus on the rich intellectual, spiritual, and historical legacy of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Its catalogue spans theology, hadith, history, ethics, and children’s literature—each title carefully curated to educate, inspire, and elevate.



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