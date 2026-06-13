Amnesty: Israel’s West Bank Policies Amount to “Ethnic Cleansing” and Forced Displacement

ABNA24 - Amnesty International has described the escalation of Israel’s aggressive actions against Palestinians in the West Bank as “ethnic cleansing” and “forced displacement.”

Amnesty International stated—based on available figures—that between January 2023 and April 2026, 117 Palestinian homes in the West Bank were fully or partially demolished, forcing their residents to leave.

The organization said this forced displacement has increased the number of displaced Palestinians during this period to around 5,910 people.

The report by Amnesty International highlights systematic displacement of Palestinians in the region.

Amnesty International further emphasized that during the same period, 363 new illegal settlement outposts were established in the West Bank by the Israeli regime, while 3,407 Palestinian homes and infrastructure facilities were demolished.

The human rights organization described these actions by the Israeli regime as part of a “systematic policy” aimed at strengthening occupation and expanding settlement activity in the West Bank. It said such measures represent a “death blow” to the sovereignty rights and security of Palestinian residents in the area.

The report by Amnesty International frames these developments as part of a broader pattern of displacement and territorial consolidation in the occupied territories.



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