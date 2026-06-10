Video: Three Guiding Advices of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) to Late Seyyed Ahmad Rashti

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the famous narration of Sayyed Ahmad Rashti's meeting with Imam Mahdi (a.s.), the Imam repeated three recommendations with great emphasis: "supererogatory prayers, Ashura, and Jami'ah (Ziyarat Jami'ah Kabirah)." This emphasis perhaps indicates that devotion to supererogatory prayers, reciting Ziyarat Ashura, and reciting Ziyarat Jami'ah Kabirah are among the most important ways to remain steadfast on the path of Wilayah (guardianship) and servitude.