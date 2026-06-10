Iran Holds Funeral for Two Air Defense Officers Martyred in Israeli Strikes

ABNA24 - A funeral ceremony has been held for two members of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force who were killed during Israeli strikes on the country earlier this week.

The ceremony in Tehran honored Bahman Hosseini and Alireza Abiri and was attended by fellow service members, family members, and residents of the capital.

Iranian media described the two men as dedicated members of the Army Air Defense Force who were martyred while on a mission "to defend the country's skies," adding that they lost their lives during Israeli attacks conducted on Monday.

Officials and participants paid tribute to the two high-ranking army personnel, praising their role in protecting Iran's security and national sovereignty.

Iran and the Israeli regime exchanged fire for the first time since a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8. Tensions intensified after Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut in breach of the ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward the northern occupied territories.

Israel subsequently conducted several waves of airstrikes against targets in Iran. Although Iran's military later announced that it had halted attacks on Israel, it warned that any continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon would be met with a "crushing" response.

The region has remained volatile since US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran in late February triggered retaliatory actions by Tehran.



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