Servants of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine perform Wilayat practice rituals in holy courtyard (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine performed the Wilayat practice in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in the presence of a gathering of visitors.

The ceremony included the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and then the performance of the anthem "Pride Melody."

The servants of the holy shrine is keen on holding the rituals of allegiance on Mondays and Thursdays of every week.



/129