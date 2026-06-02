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Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,941 as Health Ministry Reports 40 New Injuries

2 June 2026 - 08:59
News ID: 1821562
Source: Palestine Media
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,941 as Health Ministry Reports 40 New Injuries

The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,941 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,941 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,967 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and 40 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 932 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,859 others have been injured.

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