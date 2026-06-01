Trusting United States Is Foolish; Its Attack on Iran Undermined Pakistan’s Efforts: Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Central General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and a member of the National Assembly, has said that Pakistan’s efforts to help secure a ceasefire between Iran and the United States were commendable, but trusting the United States is a mistake. He asserted that Washington’s attack on Iran effectively undermined Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to media representatives at his residence in Qalat, Haideri said that he had recently visited China and Saudi Arabia and had not witnessed the kind of increase in petroleum prices seen elsewhere. He remarked that despite being in a state of conflict, Iran had not experienced the level of inflation currently affecting Pakistan. He accused the country’s rulers of burdening the public with rising costs in order to sustain their own lavish lifestyles.

Expressing concern over the situation in Balochistan, Haideri warned that conditions in the province were deteriorating and moving toward further instability. He urged the government to recognize the seriousness of the situation and take immediate corrective measures.

He stated that his party had already launched a nationwide protest campaign against soaring inflation. As part of this movement, a protest gathering had been held in Karachi, while another major rally against rising prices was scheduled to take place in Pishin on June 4.

Addressing the issue of public-sector employees, Haideri called for equal and fair treatment of workers across Pakistan. He said that the Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) was a legitimate right of government employees in Balochistan and criticized the provincial government for delaying its implementation.

He urged the provincial administration to grant the allowance without further delay and ensure that employees in Balochistan receive benefits comparable to those provided in other provinces. He also called on the government to increase salaries in the upcoming budget in line with the prevailing rate of inflation to help workers cope with the rising cost of living.