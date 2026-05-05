UK Food Prices on Track to Rise by 50% Since Start of Cost of Living Crisis

ABNA24 - Climate and energy shocks have driven an almost quadrupling of the pace of food price growth, according to research from the thinktank Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), with costs rising in five years at about the same rate as they had over the previous two decades.Anna Taylor, the executive director of the Food Foundation charity, said, “Food prices rising this high and this fast leaves families on the lowest incomes with nowhere left to cut except the food on their plate. When that happens, people skip meals, children go hungry, and diet-related illness rises – taking parents out of work and piling pressure on an NHS that can least afford it.”The research suggests that the cost of living crisis, which many voters blame on political elites and big business, is likely to continue to be an important political issue during 2026. Experts have said the war in West Asia is likely to drive up inflation, which had previously been sent soaring by the COVID pandemic and Russia’ war in Ukraine. The Bank of England has said food inflation is expected to rise to 7% by the end of the year because of higher prices for fertiliser, energy and transport.

Foods including pasta, frozen vegetables, chocolate and eggs were all at least 50% more expensive than five years ago, while the price of beef was up 64% and olive oil had more than doubled, the ECIU said. The rises reflected the products’ “sensitivity to volatile oil and gas prices, synthetic fertiliser costs, and climate impacts such as droughts, floods and heatwaves, both in the UK and in key import regions”, the thinktank found.These forces pushed household food bills up by an average of £605 over 2022 and 2023, the report added, while recently five climate-affected foods – butter, milk, beef, chocolate and coffee – had been responsible for much of the continued pressure on food inflation.And inflation could potentially become more extreme in the near future, the thinktank added.Chris Jaccarini, a food and farming analyst at the ECIU, said, “[US President Donald] Trump’s war in the Middle East is set to drive shopping bills higher as oil and gas prices spike. Scientists are predicting 2027 to be the hottest year on record with climate change combining with the El Niño effect kicking off this year. Three of England’s worst harvests on record have been in the past five years.”Adjusting for average wages, the ECIU said food prices had risen by 11% since the start of the cost of living crisis, compounding wage-adjusted rises experienced in other household costs that were difficult to mitigate, including energy and water bills.



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