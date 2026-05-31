Service Affairs Department of Al-Abbas shrine provides chilled water and crystal ice for visitors

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides chilled water and crystal ice to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) around the clock.

The staff of the Water Supply Division of the department are making continuous field efforts, as their teams are deployed on the street leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to ensure that water reaches the visitors.

The department relies on flexible work mechanisms to keep up with the increasing number of visitors, by deploying specialized vehicles for transporting water and ice, in addition to fixed distribution points.

These efforts are part of an integrated system of services provided by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, which aims to create a comfortable and safe service environment for visitors and reflects the commitment to meeting their basic needs.



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