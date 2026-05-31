Israeli Soldiers Say Gaza ‘Ceasefire Is a Joke’ as Killings Near Yellow Line Persist

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces deployed in Gaza have described the situation in the territory as chaotic and deadly, with some saying continued military aggression and unclear rules of engagement have rendered the US-brokered ceasefire effectively meaningless.

“To call it a ceasefire is a joke,” one Israeli reservist told The Associated Press, recounting operations near a so-called yellow line that separates Israeli-controlled areas from the rest of the Gaza Strip.

The soldier said he witnessed troops celebrating after striking a vehicle carrying Palestinians near the yellow line, killing all those inside.

He and others said such incidents had become frequent since a fragile ceasefire took effect in October.

According to testimonies from three soldiers, Israeli forces have operated under ambiguous conditions along the dividing line, where civilians sometimes approach or cross into restricted zones.

One soldier said troops were often ordered to open fire on anyone crossing the line. “After the ceasefire, the order was: If someone crosses the line, you shoot them,” he said.

The accounts, shared on condition of anonymity, describe a sense of confusion among Israeli troops over identification of targets and rapidly changing operational decisions on the ground.

One soldier said strikes were sometimes based on limited information or “a hunch,” particularly in fast-moving situations near the yellow line.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, more than 900 people, inducing women and children, have been killed in Gaza since it came into effect, according to local health authorities.

Aid monitors and rights groups have also reported continued violence near the dividing line, where demarcations are described as unclear or inconsistent in some areas.

The soldiers said the ambiguity has contributed to repeated incidents in which individuals approaching the boundary were shot, with commanders often prioritizing rapid response over identification.

One reservist said some officers treated the truce as temporary at best. “There was a general feeling that human lives are not valuable,” he said.

“We need to stop using this term,” said another soldier. “It’s not serving people that want to stop the war.”

Israeli military reports and monitoring data reviewed by aid groups indicate that deadly incidents near the boundary have increased in recent months, even under the ceasefire framework.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Israeli regime, claims his regime maintains control over roughly 60 percent of Gaza, with further expansion possible.

The “yellow line” agreed under the US-brokered ceasefire was intended as a temporary boundary pending further Israeli withdrawals.

Since then, the demarcation line has shifted forward in several areas, expanding the Israeli-controlled zone beyond the 53 percent of Gaza territory outlined in the original ceasefire maps.

According to the research agency Forensic Architecture, Israel controlled around 58 percent of the Palestinian territory by December and has continued to extend its presence.

In some areas, the line is marked with yellow concrete blocks, which were reportedly moved during December and January as Israeli forces advanced, particularly in urban zones.

Residents in multiple areas have reported waking up to find the boundary had shifted overnight, placing their neighborhoods into newly restricted or high-risk zones.



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