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Israeli Warplanes Hit Multiple Southern Lebanon Areas in New Ceasefire Violation

31 May 2026 - 08:28
News ID: 1820549
Israeli Warplanes Hit Multiple Southern Lebanon Areas in New Ceasefire Violation

Israeli warplanes have struck multiple areas in southern Lebanon in a fresh violation of the ceasefire.

ABNA24 - Israeli warplanes have struck multiple areas in southern Lebanon in a fresh violation of the ceasefire.

Israeli warplanes have carried out air strikes against several areas in southern Lebanon, field and media sources reported, continuing a pattern of military operations in the region despite the existing ceasefire agreement.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli jets targeted the area between the towns of Dibbine and Blat. Separate strikes hit the town of Deir Qanoun En Nahr and the town of Kfar Roummane in a single raid. The Israeli military also carried out two separate air strikes against the Deir El Zahrani area.

No reports on casualties from the attacks had been published so far.

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