Photo Exhibition in Dhaka Commemorates Minab School Students Martyred in US-Israeli Attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: A photo exhibition commemorating the martyred students of Minab School targeted in a US-Israeli attack in February, was held in the area in front of the Bangladesh Parliament in Dhaka.

It was organized by the Iranian Cultural Center in Bangladesh, according to the public relations office of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

In this exhibition, pictures and memorials of the martyred students were displayed to the public to honor their memory.

It aimed to tell the story and convey the message of the injustice done to the innocent students of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, southern Iran, to the world.

The area in front of the Bangladesh Parliament in Dhaka is one of the city's most scenic and recreational places and is considered a gathering place for Dhaka citizens and travelers on weekends.

For this reason, various exhibitions and gatherings are held at this place on weekends and during other holidays.

This exhibition was well received by passersby and tourists at the venue, and several journalists from various media outlets also attended the exhibition venue to prepare news and reports about it.

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, killing over 3,300 Iranians.

On the very first day of the war, US Tomahawk missiles struck Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, in southern Iran, killing at least 175 people — most of them schoolgirls.

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