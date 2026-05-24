Bengali Translation of Martyr Imam Khamenei's Works Unveiled at Qom Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony unveiling a collection of translated works of Martyr Imam Khamenei in the Bengali language has been held at the office of the Representative of the Supreme Leader in Bangladesh, located in the holy city of Qom, in the presence of officials and a gathering of Bangladeshi seminarians and scholars.

The event was attended by Hujjat al-Islam Alizadeh Mousavi, Representative of the Office of the Supreme Leader in Bangladesh; Ayatollah Qomi, Deputy for International Affairs of the Office of the Supreme Leader; Dr. Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Bangladesh; and Dr. Molaei, Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangladesh.

During the ceremony, a collection of Martyr Imam Khamenei's works translated into Bengali was unveiled, covering various subjects including Islamic teachings, the Islamic Revolution, and the exegesis of the Holy Quran.

In a landmark move, the preliminary edition of the book "Biography of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei," the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was also unveiled in Bengali for the first time.

Compiled with the aim of introducing the personal, scholarly, ethical, and struggle-filled dimensions of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution to Bengali-speaking audiences, the unveiling of this preliminary edition was among the special highlights of the event.

In their addresses, Ayatollah Qomi, Hujjat al-Islam Alizadeh Mousavi, and Dr. Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi underscored the importance of expanding the teachings of the Islamic Revolution on the international stage, the role of translation in conveying Islamic concepts to various nations, and the necessity of strengthening scientific, cultural, and media activities across the subcontinent region.

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