Bandar Torkaman Cleric: Iran’s Unity Model Could Shift Global Power Toward Muslims

ABNA24 - A Friday prayer leader in Bandar Torkaman stated that implementing Iran’s model of unity and cohesion across the Islamic world would transform the international balance of power in favor of Muslims.Akhund Abdolrahman Kor referred to the strong example of solidarity and unity in Iran as a model for other Islamic countries. He said that following Iran’s example of unity among Islamic sects is a source of dignity and strength for the Muslim Ummah.



The head of the Qoba Seminary in Bandar Torkaman described Iran’s lasting security and power as the result of strong ties among ethnic and religious groups. He stated that the unique model of cohesion existing in the Islamic Republic of Iran — especially in the Turkmen region and Bandar Torkaman between Sunni and Shia Muslims — serves as a source of national strength.



He added that if this model were implemented throughout the broader Islamic world, the global balance of power would shift in favor of Muslims, while the position of the enemies of Islam would decline to its lowest level. According to him, unity is the greatest nightmare of global arrogance.



Akhund Kor also emphasized cooperation among the armed forces, the government, and the people to counter what he described as the enemy’s economic warfare. He said that spreading hopelessness among the public is one of the enemy’s strategies, adding that today the “front of global arrogance” is focused on people’s livelihoods.



He continued by saying that religious platforms have a responsibility to accurately explain the causes of economic difficulties — which he attributed to sanctions and external pressure — and to present national unity and cooperation among the armed forces, the government, and the people as the solution.



The Friday prayer leader of Bandar Torkaman further stated that the country’s intelligent management during political turbulence is owed to the strategic vision of Iran’s Supreme Leader. He described the leadership’s role as the central point of power distribution and overall management, guaranteeing unity and forward movement within the system. He said this is not merely a political issue, but also a religious and national duty to preserve the strength of Islam.



He also referred to what he described as the powerful and strategic management of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran’s armed forces, saying it carries a clear message to the entire Islamic world.



According to him, this display of power showed that the Islamic Ummah, by relying on faith and domestic capabilities, can stand against international coercion and become a model for freedom-seeking people around the world.



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