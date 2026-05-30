Commemoration ceremony held for Leader’s martyred family members

ABNA24 - On Thursday, a ceremony was held in Tehran to commemorate family members of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who were also martyred during the US-Israeli strikes.

On February 28, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was martyred in a coordinated attack that targeted his office in central Tehran.

The Leader’s residence was in very close proximity to his office. Two of his children also lived in nearby homes. His daughter, Boshra, along with her husband and their two children—one of whom was a 14-month-old girl—were also killed during the

U.S.-Israeli bombardment. Another home in the area belonging to one of Ayatollah Khamenei’s sons was also struck, resulting in the passing of the Leader’s daughter-in-law.

The wife of the Leader, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, passed away two days later after succumbing to injuries she sustained during the strikes.



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