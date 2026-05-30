PPS: 360 Palestinian Children, 84 Women Spend Eid al‑Adha in Israeli Prisons

ABNA24 - The Eid al‑Adha holiday started on Wednesday while 360 Palestinian children and 84 female prisoners remain separated from their families in Israeli jails, suffering deprivation and “systematic extermination.”

“The number of child prisoners in Israeli jails is about 360, including three girls, in addition to 84 female prisoners, among them dozens of mothers whom Israeli forces snatched from their children and families, depriving their sons and daughters of maternal warmth and their natural right to a safe life,” the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a statement on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Israel continues to deprive more than 9,400 Palestinian and Arab prisoners and detainees of their freedom and human dignity inside its prisons and camps, as its organized genocidal approach escalates,” PPS added.

PPS accused Israel of “targeting Palestinian prisoners unprecedentedly through an integrated system of torture, repression, and systematic abuse, killing more than 100 prisoners and detainees since the genocidal war began, with only 89 identities announced so far.”

“Palestinian prisoners face daily one of the most horrific forms of ongoing liquidation, as they are subjected to systematic policies of starvation, torture, deprivation, and humiliation, along with sexual assaults, including rape crimes, as well as brutal repression campaigns that have escalated unprecedentedly since the start of the genocide,” PPS affirmed.

PPS further charged that Israeli jailers deny families the right to visit their loved ones, deliberately cutting prisoners off from the outside world and subjecting them to psychological and social isolation.

PPS highlighted the plight of Gaza detainees and thousands of missing persons, describing their situation as among the most “painful and cruel,” noting that testimonies from ex-detainees reveal “horrific levels of torture and violations beyond description.”



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