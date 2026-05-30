Channel 12: IOF ‘Bleeding Again’ as Resistance Targets Frontline and Logistical Units

ABNA24 - Hebrew Channel 12 military correspondent Shay Levi reported a sharp escalation in Hezbollah’s use of explosive drones in recent days, inflicting heavy damage on “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] and worsening the battlefield situation for the army in southern Lebanon.

According to Levi, “Israeli” military commanders had assured troops and the public that forces operating in a so-called “security zone” would be protected through “dynamic defensive operations.”

However, developments on the ground are now exposing what he described as a collapse of these assumptions, as the IOF find themselves increasingly vulnerable in what he characterized as a renewed Lebanese quagmire, with the army once again “bleeding in the Lebanese mud,” as he put it, echoing past failures in guerrilla warfare.

Levi further noted that military leadership ignored clear lessons from guerrilla warfare, allowing Hezbollah to exploit the fixed positioning of troops. The Resistance fighters, he said, has not only targeted frontline fighters but is also actively striking logistical and administrative units deemed “soft targets,” including areas inside “Israel” itself.

At the same time, while “Israeli” officials promoted concepts such as anti-tank defensive lines and remote control warfare, Hezbollah reportedly used the stagnation on the ground to deploy highly precise explosive drones across the battlefield, shifting the balance of engagement.

Moreover, the correspondent warned that the growing cost in casualties is a direct result of underestimating Hezbollah’s capabilities and relying on outdated military doctrines tied to the failed “security zone” era, adding that without a change in strategy, the list of dead soldiers will continue to rise in what he described as a deadly trap.

In parallel, he also highlighted recent Hezbollah footage showing Resistance fighters conducting routine operations close to “Israeli” positions in Hadatha, underscoring the fighters’ intelligence and proximity monitoring of IOF.

On the media front, “Israeli” outlets echoed the same sense of deterioration. Channel 12 admitted that the army is “bleeding again in the Lebanese quagmire as expected,” while “’Israel Hayom’” reported senior security officials acknowledging failures in both Iran and Lebanon.

Similarly, “Yedioth Ahronoth” described the situation as a war of attrition increasingly favoring Hezbollah, as “Israel” struggles to maintain initiative on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, “’Israel Hayom’” also noted that “Israel” has shifted into a defensive posture in Lebanon, turning Netanyahu’s claims about handling drone threats into subject of ridicule within security circles.

As a result, battlefield pressure mounts, the occupation army faces growing internal acknowledgment that the Lebanese front is no longer a controlled engagement, but a grinding war of attrition increasingly dictated by Hezbollah’s evolving tactics.



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