Host Restaurant Department provides 15,000 meals to visitors of al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Host Restaurant Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 15,000 meals to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on Thursday night.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Hassan Hashem, said: "We provided 15,000 meals for the visitors arriving in the holy city of Karbala on Thursday night," noting that "these efforts are part of the department's plan aimed at meeting the needs of the visitors heading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on this blessed night."

He added that "the department's staff works according to an organized mechanism for preparing meals, distributing them smoothly, and fully adhering to the approved health standards."

He explained that "these efforts fall within the endeavors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to enhance the level of services provided to the visitors and to ensure their comfort during the Ziyarat seasons."



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