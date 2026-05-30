Al‑Abbas Shrine Assists Elderly and Special‑Needs Visitors During Eid al‑Adha

ABNA24 - The Security Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided its services to the elderly and people with special needs visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) during the days of Eid al-Adha.

The Humanitarian Service Unit of the Patrol Division in the department provides continuous care for the elderly and people with special needs by accompanying them, facilitating their movement, and offering guidance and assistance.

These efforts are part of the department's plan to ensure the smooth flow of visitors and to provide them with the best services during their Ziyarat.



/129