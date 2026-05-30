Sayed servants division offers its services to visitors during Eid al-Adha (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provide their services to the visitors during the blessed Eid al-Adha through their service procession.

Sayed Montadher Dia-Uddin from the department said: The services include providing hot beverages through the service procession located on the street leading to the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

He added that these services are offered weekly on Thursday nights, in addition to other religious occasions.

These efforts are part of a series of services provided by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to the visitors.



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