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Sayed servants division offers its services to visitors during Eid al-Adha (+Photos)

30 May 2026 - 09:13
News ID: 1820185
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Sayed servants division offers its services to visitors during Eid al-Adha (+Photos)

The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provide their services to the visitors during the blessed Eid al-Adha through their service procession.

ABNA24 - The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provide their services to the visitors during the blessed Eid al-Adha through their service procession.

Sayed Montadher Dia-Uddin from the department said: The services include providing hot beverages through the service procession located on the street leading to the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

He added that these services are offered weekly on Thursday nights, in addition to other religious occasions.

These efforts are part of a series of services provided by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to the visitors.

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