Lebanon Health Ministry: Death Toll Rises to 3,151 as Israeli Attacks Continue

ABNA24 - The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon has risen to 3,151 martyrs and 9,571 wounded since the latest Zionist aggression began on March 2.

In its daily statistical report, published by Lebanon’s National News Agency, the ministry stated that 28 civilians were martyred and 65 others injured during Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours.

The report also revealed that attacks targeting ambulance teams and medical personnel have resulted in the martyrdom of 123 healthcare workers and the injury of 301 others, following 151 assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against emergency and health crews.

Since March 2, the Israeli enemy has intensified its aggression on Lebanon, targeting towns, villages, cities, and civilian infrastructure, causing thousands of casualties and forcing nearly 1.5 million Lebanese civilians to flee their homes, many of whom remain outside officially designated shelters.

Despite the temporary ceasefire agreement that came into effect in mid-April, the Israeli occupation army continues to commit daily violations of the truce.



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