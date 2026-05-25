Gaza Health Ministry Warns Thousands at Risk as Vital Medicines Run Out

ABNA24 - Gaza’s health ministry has warned of a sharp decline in vital medicines and medical supplies in the Strip, with the accelerating shortages placing thousands of patients at immediate risk under the strain of ongoing aggression and blockade.

“About 250 kidney failure patients are at risk of losing access to dialysis after the Bibag solution ran out,” the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry also warned that eight children with kidney failure may see their dialysis sessions completely halted due to a shortage of vital filters, leaving them in immediate and grave danger.

“The shortage of insulin injections is worsening the conditions of nearly 11,000 diabetes patients in Gaza, with no suitable alternatives available, while 110 hemophilia patients remain without access to ‘Factor’ treatment, which compounds their daily suffering and exposes them to severe health complications,” the ministry added.

The ministry appealed to international organizations to act without delay to replenish medicine stocks, deliver essential medical supplies, and safeguard the continuity of basic health services for Gaza patients.



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