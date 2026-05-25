Hezbollah Drone Strike Injures Two Israeli Soldiers in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Hezbollah fighters launched a drone counterattack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon on Saturday, injuring two of them.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Israeli occupation army admitted that two of its soldiers were wounded in a drone attack in southern Lebanon yesterday.

Yesterday, the Israeli army also acknowledged that one of its soldiers was killed and two others were wounded last Friday near the border with Lebanon, raising its death toll to 22 since it started its war on the Arab country.

In a related context, Lebanon’s health ministry announced on Saturday that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the country between March 2 and May 23 has risen to 3,123 martyrs, with 9,506 people wounded.

The ministry also reported yesterday that 25 members of the medical, nursing, and administrative staff at Hiram Hospital in the Tyre district were injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes that targeted neighborhoods near the hospital.

Local media reported yesterday that 10 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the town of Sir al-Gharbiya in southern Lebanon.



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