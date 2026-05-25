Mourning processions commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Baqer in Karbala

ABNA24 - The mourning processions commemorated the martyrdom of Imam Mohammad al-Baqer (peace be upon him) at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), in coordination with the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Bodies affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

The department has prepared a comprehensive organizational plan to manage the movement of mourning processions within the old city, by designating specific routes for each procession to ensure the smooth flow of mourners and prevent any intersection with visitors.

The mourning processions set out to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the fifth Imam of guidance, Imam Mohammad ibn Ali al-Baqer (peace be upon him), from various areas of the old city, heading toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), raising black flags and reciting poems and elegies specific to this sorrowful occasion.



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