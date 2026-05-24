Seven Palestinians martyred, many injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - At least seven Palestinian citizens were martyred and several others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, amid ceasefire violations persisting for the 226th consecutive day.

The interior ministry said in a brief statement that Israeli aircraft targeted a police site in the al-Tawam area of Gaza City at midday, killing five officers and injuring other citizens.

In a later update, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that the number of fatalities from the airstrike on the al-Tawam area increased to six people.

Another citizen was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Netzarim area in central Gaza.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter, for his part, said that an Israeli drone targeted a young man riding a bike in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, injuring four civilians.

Two other citizens were shot and wounded east of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza in the morning.

Earlier, two citizens were also injured by shrapnel from an Israeli drone strike in Halawa refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled areas northeast of Beit Lahia in the north and parts of Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood.





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