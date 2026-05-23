Sayyed Al-Jazayeri: Unity is strongest weapon of Islamic Ummah

ABNA24 - A professor of advanced jurisprudence (Fiqh) and principles (Usul) at the Qom Seminary stated: "Authority and consolidation within the fabric of society are the result of the unity and cohesion of the people. We must avoid divisions and be conscious and vigilant in confronting the enemy's plots. Therefore, the Islamic Revolution, by the blessing of unity, is more powerful and honorable than ever before.

"Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Noor al-Din Shariatmadar Jazayeri, a professor of advanced jurisprudence and principles at the Qom Seminary, speaking to the Taghrib News Agency, identified unity as the most important factor for preventing the enemy's destructive projects and stated: "First, we must refer to the perspective of the martyred Imam (Khamenei), who saw the survival of Islam in the matter of unity and called the Islamic Ummah to stand in single ranks to be protected from the harms of conflict and discord, which are the goals of the enemies of Islam."



Hujjat al-Islam Jazayeri explained: "The enemies have precisely targeted this very matter, and by damaging the head (leadership) that strengthens this unity—namely the Islamic Republic of Iran—they seek to overthrow and destroy it, which requires the vigilance of the Islamic world."



This Shia scholar clarified: "Today, the entire nation and Ummah have concluded that unity is the strongest weapon. The only damage that threatens the Revolution and Islam has been division and discord. On the other hand, one of the most important factors that has prevented these threats is the matter of unity."



He stated: "By studying Islamic history, the conduct of divine prophets and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), as well as the way of scholars and thinkers of the Islamic world, we can arrive at the conclusion that unity has been one of the most important and agreed-upon matters across all Islamic religions and denominations. Imam Khomeini (may his soul rest in peace) and the martyred leader of the Islamic Ummah, both domestically and internationally, have always advised unity and rapprochement (Taghrib)."



He emphasized in conclusion: "Authority and consolidation within the fabric of society are the result of the unity and cohesion of the people. We must avoid divisions and be conscious and vigilant in confronting the enemy's plots. Therefore, the Islamic Revolution, by the blessing of unity, is more powerful and honorable than ever before."



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