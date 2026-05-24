Al-Abbas Media Department opens registration for performing Ziyarat to Imam al-Baqer on behalf of others

ABNA24 - The Media Department has opened registration for performing the Ziyarat rituals of Imam Mohammad al-Baqer (peace be upon him) on behalf of others, on his martyrdom anniversary at his holy grave.

The Information Technology and Networks Division of the department announced its readiness to perform the Ziyarat rituals on behalf of Imam Al-Baqer (peace be upon him) from the vicinity of his purified grave in Baqi Al-Gharqad, in the city of Medina, on the anniversary of his martyrdom.

Registration for those wishing to perform the Ziyarat will be exclusively through the Ziyarat by proxy page (https://alkafeel.net/zyara/) emanating from the Al-Kafeel Global Network, via the following link: https://alkafeel.net/zyara/. Additionally, it is available as an application on smart devices through the following link: https://alkafeel.net/Apps/Arabic/.

The administration of the Page indicated that a group of volunteer believers from the residents of the city of the Greatest Messenger (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) will be honored by performing the Ziyarat, which includes a special Ziyarat and the prayer of two Rak'ats with the intention of fulfilling needs and facilitating matters.



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