Maintenance department begins installing Saran fabrics around Al-Abbas holy shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun the installation of sarans around the holy shrine.

The head of the department, Mr. Qassem Al-Moussawi, said: "The department's staff have begun installing sarans in the streets surrounding the holy shrine to reduce sunlight and provide a suitable atmosphere for the visitors."

He added that "the used saran fabrics help reduce the heat effect, especially in places with high visitor density during peak times."

These works are part of the service efforts carried out by the staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to ensure the comfort of the visitors and provide them with the best services during the summer season.



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