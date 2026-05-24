Video: Imam Baqir's Clarification Led to Restoration of Fadak to AhlulBayt (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a meeting with Umar ibn Abd al-Aziz, Imam Baqir (a.s.) conveyed through a narration that caliphate and guardianship (wilayah) are rightfully the domain of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and that no one else has any claim to this station. After hearing the illuminating words of the Imam and being deeply moved, Umar ibn Abd al-Aziz called for ink and paper to be brought so that he could return Fadak to its rightful owners.