Iran Defense Ministry: Trump 'Sunk in Quagmire of Unprovoked War,' Has No Choice But to Respect Iran's Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Defense Ministry says US President Donald Trump is sunk in the quagmire of an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, stressing that he has no choice but to comply with the nation’s demands and respect its rights.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, stated late on Friday that the sole gateway for the US-Israeli enemy to get out of the war is to agree to the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation, both militarily and diplomatically.

He added that disregard for the reasonable demands of Iranians will incur further costs and will lead to subsequent defeats for Trump and the Tel Aviv regime.

“Trump’s indifference and apathy towards US national interests, his adherence to the Zionist regime, and his arrogant behavior will further sink the United States in the quagmire of war,” Talaei-Nik added.

On February 28, following the assassination of Iran’s late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders, the United States and Israel initiated a large-scale and unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

In response, Iranian Armed Forces executed 100 waves of counterattacks over 40 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets, which resulted in significant damage.

A Pakistani-mediated two-week ceasefire was brokered on April 8, allowing for negotiations in Islamabad, where Iran proposed a ten-point plan seeking US troop withdrawal and the lifting of sanctions.

Iran has made clear that any return to ceasefire negotiations depends on the lifting of the US naval blockade. Officials have argued that the continued blockade constitutes a violation of the truce.

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