UN records 125,000 cases of skin infections in Gaza in five months

ABNA24 - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Thursday the recording of more than 125,000 cases of skin infections linked to rodents and parasites in the Gaza Strip, during the first five months of the current year, in light of a rapid health deterioration suffered by the Strip that has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

The agency said, in a post on X platform, that rodents and parasites are increasing in the Gaza Strip, and that skin infections are spreading widely, which raises the risks of disease outbreaks among the population.

It added that its medical teams treat about 400 cases daily, but they are able to provide greater services if sufficient quantities of medicines and medical supplies are available.

UNRWA explained that more than 125,000 cases of skin infections linked to rodents and parasites were recorded between January and May 2026, calling for allowing the entry of medical and humanitarian supplies into the Strip on a large scale.

This comes in light of a widespread deterioration in the health infrastructure and basic services in Gaza, due to the war that caused great destruction that affected water and sanitation networks, which contributed to the spread of rodents and the aggravation of health conditions.

The World Health Organization had reported last April the recording of more than 17,000 cases among the displaced linked to rodents and ectoparasites since the beginning of the year, warning of rising infection rates in light of a severe shortage of medical supplies.

UN estimates indicate that the health sector in Gaza incurred losses estimated at about 1.4 billion dollars, while more than 1,800 health facilities were destroyed or damaged, including major hospitals such as Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, in addition to primary care centers, clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies.



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