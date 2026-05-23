Gaza: Israel Cuts Aid and Travel Access as Compliance Drops Below 30%

ABNA24 - The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza said on Friday that the Israeli occupation continues to impose severe restrictions and reduce the entry of essential supplies into the Gaza Strip, deepening the ongoing siege and humanitarian suffocation.

The statement came in the weekly report issued by the GMO overseeing border crossings and commercial gateways in Gaza, covering the period from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

According to the report, Rafah Crossing witnessed extremely limited movement during the past week, with only 403 total travel cases recorded, including 249 Palestinians leaving Gaza and 154 returning to the Strip.

The Office stated that these figures fall far below the 1,400 travel cases that were supposed to be allowed under the declared agreement, noting that Israel’s level of compliance did not exceed 28%, which it said reflects a continued policy of restricting freedom of movement.

On the commercial and humanitarian level, the report said that only 1,287 trucks entered Gaza out of the 4,200 trucks that were expected to enter under the agreement, representing a compliance rate of just 30%.

The incoming trucks included 559 commercial trucks, 693 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, and 35 fuel and energy supply trucks.

Regarding fuel deliveries, the report said that only seven trucks carrying commercial gas and 28 trucks loaded with diesel designated for institutions were allowed into the Strip.

The GMO said the ongoing reduction in the entry of vital aid and fuel shipments is part of a deliberate policy aimed at worsening the humanitarian crisis and tightening the siege imposed on Gaza and its population.



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