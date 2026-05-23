Iranian citizens praise generosity of Iraqis and efforts of Al-Abbas Shrine in delivering humanitarian aid

ABNA24 - Iranian citizens praised the generosity of the Iraqi people and the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in delivering humanitarian aid through its second relief convoy.

Citizen Hassan Jamkarani said: "The convoy of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine arrived loaded with humanitarian support and provided its assistance with a spirit of love and sincerity, affirming that the relations between the Iraqi and Iranian peoples are based on strong fraternal bonds."

For his part, citizen Ali Reza Razaghi appreciated the convoy's efforts in supporting the Iranian people and assisting them by providing medical and food supplies, expressing his gratitude for this humanitarian stance that reflects the values of cooperation and solidarity.

For her part, citizen Zahra Hussein expressed her pride in the Iraqi people's supportive stance toward the Iranian people, noting that the scenes of support and the raising of Iraqi flags left a significant positive impact and evoked feelings of pride and joy among the citizens.

Iranian citizens confirmed that this humanitarian support is not the first of its kind, but rather an extension of previous stances and multiple relief convoys provided during crises and exceptional circumstances, appreciating the efforts and continuous humanitarian initiatives of the Iraqi people.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine had launched this humanitarian campaign in response to the call of the supreme religious authority to extend a helping hand to the affected, and its efforts included supporting the Iranian and Lebanese peoples, while opening its doors for collecting donations.



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