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Visitors perform reciting Du'a al-Nudbah in courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

23 May 2026 - 10:04
News ID: 1817668
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Visitors perform reciting Du'a al-Nudbah in courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of the Du'a al-Nudbah on the first Friday morning of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, attended by a gathering of visitors.

ABNA24 - The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of the Du'a al-Nudbah on the first Friday morning of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, attended by a gathering of visitors.

The prayer recitation ceremony was performed in a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere, with the participation of a group of visitors to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine prepare the appropriate atmosphere for reading the supplication by providing prayer books, organizing worship areas, and offering necessary services to the visitors.

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