Iran: US Military Presence in Region Acts as Threat, Not Source of Security

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry says that past experience has shown that the presence of US military forces in the region acts as a threat, rather than a source of security.

In an interview with the American digital media outlet VICE News, Baqaei said that Iran has clearly stated that it has no hostility toward any country in the region, and that Tehran respects other countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity but will exercise its right to self-defense.

Referring to the imposed war and Iran’s striking American and Israeli interests in the Persian Gulf Arab states, he said that the move is not retaliation; rather, it is an exercise of Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense.

Regarding Pakistan’s mediation efforts to resume talks between Iran and the United States, Baqaei noted that Tehran is not seeking concessions from the United States; it is simply demanding its rights.

Iran’s demand is for an end to the United States’ criminal actions against the Iranian nation; sanctions must be lifted, and Iran’s frozen assets must be released, he said, adding that what is described as a ‘naval blockade’—which is a flagrant violation of international law—must come to an end.

Referring to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei stressed that Iran is committed to maintaining the security of the Strait and intends to cooperate with Oman and international organizations to guarantee safe passage, while preventing further abuse by aggressors.

What the United States initiated, namely a naval blockade against Iran, has disrupted free trade not only in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman but also in international waters, he added.

Addressing the U.S. military’s use of bases in certain Persian Gulf countries to launch attacks against Iran, the spokesman stated that Iran had no intention of expanding the war; it had demonstrated maximum restraint, adding that however, this time Iran was forced to react because the level of abuse regarding the bases and logistical facilities in these countries reached an extreme point.

Baqaei warned that next time—which he hoped would never happen—no one will be able to contain the conflict. War is like fire; if you do not extinguish it, it will spread.

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