Iran Arrests Two Suspected Spies Using ‘Journalist’ Cover to Gather Sensitive Military Data

ABNA24 - Iranian security forces have managed to identify and arrest two individuals who were spying in favor of foreign intelligence services under the guise of being journalists.

The Police Command of Tehran announced in a statement on Tuesday that the individuals were active in the western and northern neighborhoods of the Iranian capital.

They used to gather classified information about critical infrastructure and sensitive Iranian military and intelligence installations, and then send it to foreign-based anti-Iran networks.

The individuals were captured following technical and surveillance operations. They have been handed over to judicial authorities for legal procedures.

The Police Command of Tehran described the operations as highly significant, given the sensitivity of the information collected, and the widespread contacts which the detainees had established with their foreign mentors and collaborators inside Iran.

It vowed to take all necessary measures to ensure national security and neutralize potential threats.

Preliminary investigations show that the spies had set up communication channels with their foreign-based handlers through Starlink satellite internet terminals, which were confiscated during the operations.



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