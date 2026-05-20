Kargil Residents Raise ₹20.9 Million in Major Solidarity Drive for Iranian Nation

ABNA24 - The faithful people of India's Kargil region have created an extraordinary display of solidarity and compassion with the noble Iranian nation, raising an impressive sum of cash donations.

In times when acts of selflessness and unity transcend geographic borders, the devout and aware people of Kargil, India, have reaffirmed their unbreakable bond with the courageous and proud nation of Islamic Iran through a remarkable scene of humanitarianism. In a spontaneous public campaign, residents of this region succeeded in collecting 20,996,874 Indian rupees, equivalent to approximately 35 billion Iranian tomans, in support of Islamic Iran.

The collected funds, the fruit of sincere donations gathered drop by drop from the people, were handed over to the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust at its central branch in Kargil to be channeled toward assistance and addressing pressing needs.

This noble initiative, far more than a simple financial contribution, stands as a shining symbol of the "geography of hearts" and the profound historical, religious, and cultural bonds that have linked the people of Kargil and Islamic Iran for centuries. The inhabitants of this land, renowned for their love and devotion to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, have once again demonstrated that amid turmoil and hardship, they stand as companions and sympathizers of the Iranian people.

The message of this historic gesture to the world is clear and resolute: artificial borders can never create distance between nations that share common ideals and the same roots of faith. With this enduring act of sacrifice, the people of Kargil have defined the lessons of loyalty, standing alongside the oppressed, and standing by one's ally in the most beautiful manner imaginable.



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