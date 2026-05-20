New military alliance: Abu Dhabi funds joint weapon programs with “Tel Aviv”

ABNA24 - The Arab region is witnessing unprecedented shifts in the map of military alliances, amid escalating military cooperation between the UAE and the Israeli occupation.

This move underscores that the security agenda in the Gulf is no longer confined to traditional partnerships with major powers.

Against the backdrop of rising regional tensions—particularly with the US-Israeli war on Iran—informed diplomatic sources have revealed that the UAE and “Israel” have established a joint military acquisition fund. The fund aims to develop advanced weapon systems to move forward with enforcing the Israeli occupation’s agenda in the region.

This initiative represents a practical realization of the growing military rapprochement since the signing of the Abraham Accords (normalization) in 2020. It reveals the desire of Abu Dhabi and (Tel Aviv) to expand the scope of cooperation away from full reliance on traditional US support, focusing on air defense technologies, anti-drone systems, and integrating technological innovations into modern defense systems.

This move comes at a time when UAE defense spending is witnessing a remarkable increase, reaching approximately $27 billion for the year 2026, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and maintaining its strategic readiness.

At the same time, the creation of the joint fund highlights a new dynamic in the relationship between the two parties, which has been described by regional security experts as “the strongest ever” compared to the Israeli occupation’s relations with any other Arab country. This reflects the seriousness of the partnership in stirring unrest and provocations in the region.

The step confirms that military cooperation between the UAE and “Israel” is no longer confined to symbolic or diplomatic dimensions; rather, it has become a practical framework in which both sides invest massive financial and technical resources. It focuses on developing advanced defense technologies that represent a logical extension of previous deals, including the acquisition of companies specialized in artificial intelligence and drones.

Today, matching diplomatic sources reported that the UAE and the Israeli occupation have established a “joint defense acquisition fund” to develop weapons and regional warfare, in a move that reflects the escalation of the military partnership between both sides amid growing regional tensions.

According to a current and a former US official familiar with the matter, the UAE and the Israeli occupation have established a joint fund to acquire and develop new weapon systems, in the latest indication that the war on Iran is pushing the two countries toward greater military and security rapprochement.

A US official told the British website “Middle East Eye” that both sides seek “joint acquisition” of weapon systems within the framework of the new military partnership, adding that the UAE might also fund technological upgrades in Israeli air defense systems.

Another official confirmed that the agreement was reached during a visit by the occupation’s Prime Minister, Netanyahu, to the UAE during the US-Israeli war on Iran—a visit about which Netanyahu’s office issued an official statement, prompting a rare denial from Abu Dhabi.

The US official added that the UAE and the occupation are looking to jointly acquire and develop anti-drone systems and other air defense systems.

For his part, Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in “Tel Aviv” specializing in Gulf affairs, said that the relationship between the UAE and the occupation “is the best ever,” adding, “This is the closest cooperation Israel has ever had with an Arab state.”

In May, the US Ambassador to the occupation, Mike Huckabee, confirmed that “Tel Aviv” had deployed “Iron Dome” batteries and personnel to operate them inside the UAE during the war.

The report quoted Bernard Haykel, a professor of Near Eastern Studies at Princeton University, as saying that “Israel” might turn to the UAE as an alternative source of funding amid declining US support, adding, “US money is under threat, so why shouldn’t Israel turn to the UAE?”.

The report pointed out that deepening defense ties between the UAE and the occupation was one of the most prominent goals promoted by proponents of the “Abraham Accords” since the signing of normalization in 2020.

In June 2025, the UAE defense company “EDGE Group” acquired a 30% stake in the Israeli company “Third Eye Systems,” which specializes in integrating artificial intelligence technologies into drones.

Haykel stated that the new deal represents a “logical extension” of previous partnership agreements between the two sides.



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