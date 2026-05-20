Iranian Source Says Israel Behind UAE Drone Attack, Aiming to Escalate Regional Tensions

ABNA24 - An Iranian military source said the recent drone attack on the United Arab Emirates was carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel.

On May 17, the UAE Ministry of Defense claimed in a statement that its air defense systems intercepted three drones that had entered Emirati airspace from western borders.

The ministry also said that two drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed, but the third drone struck a power generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region.

For the first time in several weeks, the UAE Defense Ministry did not claim that the drones had entered the country from Iran, although previous allegations had not been confirmed by Iran’s Armed Forces.

However, an informed military source said that the drone attack on the UAE was carried out by Israelis, adding that the Zionist regime is seeking to push the UAE toward greater negative involvement in the region against Iran and other Islamic countries.

The source noted that the UAE had engaged in various “malicious actions” over the past three months, while Iran had clearly announced operations carried out against the UAE. He added that some of these attacks on the UAE were also conducted by the Israeli regime.

The source emphasized that the UAE should realize more than before that friendship with the “child-killing Israeli regime” would not bring security or economic benefit, but would instead severely damage the Arab country’s security, economy, and reputation. He said the UAE should therefore reconsider its policies.

The military source further stated that Iran has no hostility toward any country in the region, stressing that regional states should ensure the security of this strategic part of the world and utilize their abundant resources for the welfare of their peoples.



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