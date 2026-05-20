ABNA24 - Gold ink shimmers across centuries-old pages at the Doha International Book Fair this week, where a rare Ottoman-era Quran — once commissioned for Ottoman royalty — is being shown publicly.

The rare copy, written in gold ink and valued at more than QR1mn, is being displayed at the DIBF 2026, according to Muslim Amini, owner of Globe Art Qatar.

He said the manuscript, over 600 years old, is among the most valuable data-x-items featured in the company’s exhibition this year.

Amini said the Quran is part of a wider collection of rare manuscripts, books, and artefacts showcasing Islamic and world history, presented alongside historical objects such as swords, daggers, and carpets.

He added that the exhibit brings together data-x-items of varying value based on rarity and historical significance, with some pieces exceeding one million riyals,



/129